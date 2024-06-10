Former WWE Writer Freddie Prinze Jr. Offers Update On His Wrestling Federation

Freddie Prinze Jr.'s career as a WWE writer has left the Teen Choice Award winner with plenty of production experience, and combined with renewed fan interest, the "Scooby Doo" star has his sights set on some day starting a professional wrestling company. It's been some time since the topic has come up, but during an episode of "Wrestling With Freddie," the actor said that the dream is still very much alive.

"My federation...it's still alive at the other two places that I had mentioned and a third place has jumped in and said they're interested," Prinze said excitedly, noting that the newest suitor has begun running things up the corporate flagpole to the actual decision-makers. "I have three places now. I just want one yes. If I get three yeses, that's awesome. If Becky Lynch joins my federation, I'll probably get 10 yeses."

Prinze had said to be in talks with Premier Sports Net, among other potential broadcasting partners. His vision hasn't been fully revealed yet, but he has previously reached out to various independent promotions, including House of Glory, and TV producers.

Prinze had also been reaching out to former WWE Superstars, as noted by his humorous musing about signing possible-free agent Becky Lynch joining. He'd approached former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt about joining his possible company when the late Superstar was released from WWE previously. However, Wyatt's return to WWE as well as his tragic death at the age of 36 put an end to any possible work between the two.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling with Freddie" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.