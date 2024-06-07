Dave Meltzer Assesses AEW's Chances Of Landing WWE Star Becky Lynch

Former WWE Women's World Champion Becky Lynch is currently a free agent following the expiration of her WWE contract. Lynch revealed in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40 that she only had a few weeks left on her current deal, and had so far not been offered another. The reason for her departure from WWE for the time being is so she can take an extended break from wrestling, but with a company like AEW on the scene, what are the chances Lynch does the unthinkable and jumps to a rival promotion?

Advertisement

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer looked at the chances AEW has in signing someone like Lynch, especially after signing big names like Mercedes Mone, Will Ospreay and Adam Copeland over the past year. Meltzer said that AEW President Tony Khan would love to have Lynch on his roster, but the chances of her joining the company are slim due to her family. Her husband, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, has already put pen to paper on a new multi-year deal with WWE, meaning that the choice between working with her husband and bringing her daughter on the road, or joining a rival company with a completely different schedule seems fairly obvious.

Meltzer noted that whenever she decides to return to the ring, Lynch is going to be offered big money from both WWE and AEW, so the choice of where she lands won't be financially driven and will simply be a case of what Lynch wants to do creatively. Rollins is currently out of action due to a knee injury, meaning that Lynch will be able to have some quality family time for the next few months now that neither Lynch or Rollins are performing for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement