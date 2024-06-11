AEW's Adam Copeland Blames Double Or Nothing Injury On In-Ring Rival

Last month, the fifth annual AEW Double or Nothing took place, with 10 action-packed matches occupying the show's main card. One of those matches saw Adam Copeland leap from the top of a steel cage, breaking his tibia, during a TNT Championship defense against Malakai Black. However, during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Copeland acknowledged his own part in the injury while also placing some of the blame on another AEW star who is very familiar to him.

Advertisement

"Maybe this is somehow Jay's fault," Copeland said, using the real name of his longtime friend and in-ring rival Christian Cage. "Always remember I took Jay's championship to new heights."

Copeland previously defeated Cage for the TNT Championship on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" in March. The two have traded wins back and forth since beginning a feud last year, shortly after Copeland first debuted in the promotion. The same night that Copeland injured his leg, Cage challenged Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship but came up short.

The friendship between Copeland and Cage dates back to their childhood, when the two stars were just 10 years old. They eventually joined WWE together, soon becoming members of The Brood before breaking out on their own as a highly successful tag team. Gangrel of The Brood appeared at Double or Nothing to help Copeland, but the third member of the trio remained absent.

Advertisement

Though they went on to have highly successful singles careers, the chances that Copeland and Cage finish their in-ring careers without another tag team run seems next to impossible. At this point, it's just a matter of how the company decides to bring the two men back together after spending so much time at each other's throats.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Sports Illustrated with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.