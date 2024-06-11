Report Suggests When Ricochet's WWE Contract Expires, Possible Pitch For More Action

It was an eventful, and painful, "WWE Raw ” episode for Ricochet, who was taken to the hospital after being slammed into a car windshield by Bron Breakker towards the latter stages of the program. It also may be the last fans see of Ricochet on WWE programming, as the former Intercontinental Champion has reportedly given his notice to leave WWE later this summer when his contract expired, with the angle with Breakker serving as his write off.

While Ricochet's contract status hasn't changed, one final appearance on WWE TV may still be int he cards. PWInsider Elite reports that there's been a pitch from WWE creative to have Ricochet make one last appearance on "Raw" in order to capitalize on the attention Ricochet has received since news of his contract status broke.

There were no further details on what Ricochet would be doing in a final appearance, though many believe it would involve either another match or angle with Breakker to play off last night. Among the people who think one more Ricochet appearance may do some good is Ricochet himself, as he agrees there's still time to do something further before walking off into the sunset. It's unclear if WWE higher ups are entertaining the idea, and Mike Johnson of PWInsider expressed his belief that last night's "Raw" would ultimately be Ricochet's final appearance.

Since news of Ricochet's WWE contract expiring first broke, an exact timeline of when he would enter free agency had remained a mystery. That is no longer the case, as the belief is Ricochet's deal will be up "sometime around July." If true, this would allow Ricochet to sign with another promotion quickly, including AEW, which some expect to be his ultimate destination.