Video: Tense Backstage Showdown Between Women's Tag Champs & Challengers On WWE Raw

Ahead of the Triple Threat title match this Saturday at WWE Clash at the Castle, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark had a heated conversation with Sonya Deville backstage during last night's "WWE Raw" before coming face-to-face with champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. In a video posted to WWE's X account, the tag champions showed up to let their challengers know what they can expect this weekend.

EXCLUSIVE: Following @QoSBaszler & @ZoeyStarkWWE's victory, the Women's Tag Team Champions let their challengers know not to get ahead of themselves before #WWECastle this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/aW1mZJMWqC — WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2024

The heels responded by mimicking their opponents as they walked away before turning around to continue berating Deville. Minutes prior to the interaction, Baszler and Stark picked up a victory against former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, with Cargill and Belair watching nearby. Despite that loss, the Unholy Union managed to secure themselves a spot in Saturday's match as of last Friday's "WWE SmackDown," making it a Triple Threat.

Belair and Cargill have held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship together since WWE Backlash France on May 4. The duo successfully defended the title later that month during the WWE King and Queen of the Ring pre-show, as well as against Baszler and Stark last week, though that match ended in disqualification due to involvement from Fyre and Dawn.

Saturday's match becoming a three-way leaves room for Belair and Cargill to drop the tag belts without either one being pinned, creating some uncertainty leading into the show. Both challenging teams are hungry for a big victory, and the partnership between Belair and Cargill likely has a shelf life. Cargill has already made subtle hints regarding a match between herself and Belair, though the company could decide to hold off to continue building their onscreen relationship.