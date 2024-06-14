Matt Cardona Believes This WWE Star Deserves More Credit

While recent years have boasted significant recognition for the likes of Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Rhea Ripley, former "The Indy God" Matt Cardona believes another WWE Superstar is more than worthy of similar acclaim. During an interview with "The Wrestling Matt," Cardona specifically heaped praise for the versatile efforts put forth by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, who remains to be one of WWE's longest tenured performers.

"The Miz can do it all," Cardona said. "He is a natural schmoozer, [bull-s****er], he could talk. He's somebody who can do media. He can do movies, TV shows, and he can go in the ring. Some of my favorite matches with Miz, I'll never forget, one time we had a match at Madison Square Garden and I know it's gonna make me sound old, but we called it on the fly. We legit called it on the fly, and guess what? It was Miz calling the match, because he's had so much time with John Cena when he was the champ. He is so good [and] does not get the credit that he deserves."

As Cardona alluded to, one of The Miz's most memorable feuds took place in the midst of his first WWE Championship reign. This rivalry pitted The Miz against John Cena in the months leading up to WrestleMania 27, where "The A-Lister" earned a shocking victory over the decorated world champion in the show's main event. Despite losing the title one month later, The Miz continued to feud on and off with Cena throughout the rest of 2011. Much like Cardona, Cena too has offered applause for the two-time Grand Slam Champion, previously pinpointing his hard work and dedication as admirable attributes.

