WWE Slammy Awards 2024: Full List Of Winners

After a four-year hiatus, the WWE Slammy Awards made their official return today, emanating from the WWE World stage in the Philadelphia Convention Center. Like previous years, the 2024 Slammy Awards honored a number of WWE Superstars in various categories voted on by the fans. Winners of each were then unveiled by this year's ceremony hosts, "WWE SmackDown" backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley and former WWE Champion Big E. In total, Kelley and Big E handed out 16 awards.

Coming off a victory at "The Show of Shows," WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley also found victory in the category for Female Superstar of the Year by defeating the likes of Bianca Belair, IYO SKY, Bayley, and her WrestleMania opponent, Becky Lynch. That wasn't the only honor Ripley walked away with though, as she emerged as a co-holder for the Faction and Match of the Years awards, which were bestowed to The Judgment Day and the WrestleMania 39 "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship match, respectively. The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio also received an individual award, as he was crowned as WWE's Villian of the Year.

Much like Ripley, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes took home three awards. In Rhodes' case, his success emerged in the awards for Male Superstar of the Year, Best Entrance of the Year, and Rivarly of the Year – the latter of which he shared along with his WrestleMania 39 and WrestleMania 40 opponent, Roman Reigns. Rhodes was later implicated in the category of Mic Drop of the Year as well. This award was ultimately given to Paul Heyman, who, on the February 6, 2023 episode of "WWE Raw," informed Cody that his father, Dusty Rhodes, said that "Roman Reigns was the son he always wanted."

CM Punk and LA Knight each boasted a pair of Slammy Award wins. For Punk, his recognition stemmed from his surprising comeback at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames event, earning him the awards for Return of the Year and OMG Moment of the Year. Elsewhere, Knight captured the trophies for Breakout Superstar of the Year as well as Fan Chant of the Year for his signature "Yeah!"

The ever-charismatic WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was honored with one of WWE's newer awards – Rizzie of the Year. Meanwhile, his WrestleMania 40 challenger (and the forever-trolling), Drew McIntyre was acknowledged as the Social Star of the Year. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green wasn't too pleased by this outcome though, as she later stole the award from McIntyre.

While she now resides on the "SmackDown" brand, Tiffany Stratton's previous efforts on the "WWE NXT" brand secured her the distinction of "NXT" Superstar of the Year. Other nominees in this prestigious category included Ilja Dragunov, Carmelo Hayes, Lyra Valkyria, and Bron Breakker.

In the 16th and final category, WWE hailed the threatening, unfiltered Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the Trash Talker of the Year.