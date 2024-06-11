TNA's AJ Francis, Former Top Dolla In WWE, Discusses Relationship Between Companies

In addition to being the new Digital Media Champion, AJ Francis finds himself in the unique position of being one of the few TNA Wrestling talents with previous experience in WWE – the company in which TNA is currently partnering with. The latest chapter of the TNA-WWE collaboration saw NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez successfully defend her title against TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace at "WWE NXT” Battleground. Now looking ahead, Francis is hoping to see even more inter-promotional matches.

"I love [the partnership] because it's giving another light to TNA," Francis said on "Busted Open Radio." "TNA, the roster is incredibly deep. And also, let's be honest, Nic [Nemeth] said it himself, people love to hate me. There's not going to be much bigger reactions than me walking back into NXT, especially if I walk back in as the TNA Digital Media Champion, right? So there's a lot of opportunity there for me as well as on both sides. I am very excited for that, and I hope that it doesn't stop with Jordynne."

Besides himself, Francis noted that he'd be keen on seeing the likes of Joe Hendry, Nic Nemeth (formerly known as Dolph Ziggler), and TNA World Champion Moose make a crossover appearance on "NXT." Francis and Nemeth, of course, both have prior connections to the "NXT" brand, with runs in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Should Francis return to "NXT," he hopes for the opportunity to bring along his tag team partner, former TNA World Champion Rich Swann, as well.

