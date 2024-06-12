AJ Lee Threatens CM Punk Over Recent Dispute With One Of Her Wrestling 'Daughters'

While CM Punk has mainly been a target of Drew McIntyre these days, some "hypocritical" advice recently made him one of Roxanne Perez's as well. Following her fiery disagreement with Punk, who she refers to as her "wrestling dad," at "WWE NXT" Battleground, Perez brought the issue to the attention of Punk's real-life wife, and her "wrestling mom," AJ Lee.

On Tuesday afternoon, Lee shared a pair of images of herself on location at the Tribeca Film Festival to the X (formerly Twitter) platform. When asking her followers about their state of being, Perez responded by writing, "Dad got mad at me the other night, so I called him a hypocrite."

Seemingly amused by the comment, Lee then jokingly threatened to get physical with Punk in Perez's honor. "Omg haha I love my daughters I'll fight him for you," the former WWE Divas Champion wrote.

omg haha i love my daughters ill fight him for you — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) June 11, 2024

Perez's verbal dispute with Punk came in the wake of her successful NXT Women's Championship title defense over Jordynne Grace at "NXT Battleground." As Perez scoffed at the surprised reactions surrounding her victory, Punk pointed out that the NXT Women's Champion collected her win under "lucky" circumstances, referring to the brief distractions from Tatum Paxley and TNA Wrestling's Ash By Elegance. In addition, Punk reminded Perez to allocate more attention to her title and herself, as "The Prodigy." Enraged by these remarks, Perez called Punk a "hypocrite" before storming off the interview set.

Perez later provided supplemental commentary (via X) on their backstage interaction, writing, "I took his advice in 2011 and now I'm the bad guy??? [shaking my head] @CMPunk."