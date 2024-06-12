Cody Rhodes Gives Injured WWE NXT Star 'Dashing' Gift

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appeared on this past week's "WWE NXT" and gifted one of the brand's stars his "Dashing" Cody Rhodes face mask.

Rhodes encountered Jacy Jayne backstage at "NXT," and offered her his mask after Jayne broke her nose in a match with Thea Hail at "NXT" Spring Breakin' show.

"That's the person I came to see," began Rhodes. "I wanted to give you something," said "The American Nightmare" before dipping his hand into a paper bag to hand over his "Dashing" Cody Rhodes mask. Jayne, who was accompanied by Jazmyn Nyx, was surprised and seemingly happy by the gift she received from Rhodes.

Rhodes famously wore a mask during his first run with WWE after his nose was broken during a match with Rey Mysterio. Rhodes, who was then portraying his "Dashing" gimmick, had used the mask as a weapon but also claimed a long time ago that the mask saved his life after Randy Orton delivered a vicious kick to his face. Jayne, meanwhile, had to get surgery after breaking her nose, and has yet to wrestle since suffering the injury over a month ago.

Aside from interacting with Jayne, Rhodes also imparted some wisdom to "NXT" Champion Trick Williams, following his win against Ethan Page at Battleground, while also revealing that next week's "NXT" will determine Williams' next opponent in a 25-man battle royale. "The American Nightmare" also met former AEW colleagues Shawn Spears, Ethan Page, and Lexis King (formerly known as Brian Pillman Jr. in AEW) backstage.

Rhodes will now have to turn his attention to AJ Styles, whom he will meet at this Saturday's Clash at the Castle show in Scotland.