Tony Khan Teases What To Expect From AEW Collision's Upcoming Residency

Leading into All In at Wembley Stadium this August, AEW will be trying something a little bit different with "AEW Collision." Instead of taking the show on the road, "Collision" will have a residency in Arlington, Texas' Esports Stadium from July 20 through August 17, with ROH Death Before Dishonor and an episode of "AEW Rampage" also emulating from the arena as well.

Speaking with TV Insider, AEW owner Tony Khan was asked about the residency and if he saw it as an experiment. Khan played coy on that, but believes the residency is a good opportunity for AEW to try something new.

"The City of Arlington really wanted to work with us," Khan said. "It created a great opportunity for us to bring AEW to one of the hottest markets in pro wrestling. The Esports Stadium in Arlington is a beautiful facility. We think it will be a great home for pro wrestling. We have a rabid AEW fandom in Texas. We felt it would be an exciting time to bring AEW as part of this summer series and build these exciting shows to bring a unique feel to Saturday night Collision on TNT.

"It will have its own different energy, distinct from what we do compared to Dynamite or Rampage, and potentially make this pilot program. We're hoping for big success and to continue to bring a series of great events and continue to deliver great wrestling. And doing so with a different business model. We move around the country a lot and want to continue to do that and open up new markets and visit different cities, but there is also excitement surrounding the potential of the summer series and setting up roots in one of the greatest wrestling territories of all time."

