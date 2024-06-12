Photo: NXT North American Champ Kelani Jordan With Undisputed WWE Champ Cody Rhodes

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes may have plenty on his plate, but he still managed to squeeze some time into appearing on last night's episode of "NXT." Among the highlights of Rhodes' appearance was an in-ring segment with NXT Champion Trick Williams, the announcement of a battle royal to determine Williams' next challenger, and a backstage reunion with Shawn Spears, Ethan Page, and Lexis King, three of Rhodes former AEW co-workers.

Rhodes also found the time to share a moment with NXT Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan, albeit offscreen. Taking to X midway through "NXT" last night, Jordan posted a photo of her and Rhodes posing with their respective championship titles. Jordan titled the photo "Rhodes/Jordan 2024," perhaps joking about the duo trying their luck at the Presidency.

The photo op with Rhodes caps off the most successful week in Jordan's young career, coming only days after she won the Women's North American Championship in a ladder match at NXT Battleground. The milestone victory made Jordan the inaugural holder of the title, and served to highlight her remarkable progress since joining WWE in 2022, with Jordan winning the title with less than seventy career matches under her belt.

As for Rhodes, the Undisputed Universal Champion will now make the trek overseas to Glasgow, Scotland, where he will take part at Clash at the Castle this Saturday. Rhodes will defend his title for the third time since winning it at WrestleMania, this time in I Quit match against Backlash opponent AJ Styles, only weeks after Styles faked a retirement to get close to Rhodes, followed by him delivering a vicious beatdown to the "American Nightmare."