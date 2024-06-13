Cody Rhodes Bringing Special Guest To Scotland For WWE Clash At The Castle

Cody Rhodes will be defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles at this weekend's Clash at the Castle, and he's taking along a special guest to Scotland — his mother.

Rhodes, on Instagram, revealed that his mother is flying with him ahead of his important clash at Saturday's show. "Mama Rhodes joining me to see Scotland," said Rhodes on social media.

Rhodes' mother, Michelle Rubio, featured during her son's storyline with The Bloodline ahead of WrestleMania 40, with The Rock referencing her numerous times in his promos. "The American Nightmare's" mother was also present in the victory celebration after Rhodes finished his story on night 2 of WrestleMania 40.

Rhodes has had a busy few days as he featured on this past week's "WWE NXT," before flying out to Scotland for Clash at the Castle. He will also appear at the "WWE SmackDown" before Clash at the Castle, which will take place at the Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, a day before the Premium Live Event which will also be held at the same venue.

Aside from Rhodes defending his title, four other championships will also be up for grabs at Clash at the Castle. Drew McIntyre will have a chance to regain the World Heavyweight Championship that he lost at WrestleMania 40 as he is set to face champion Damian Priest, who will not have any of his Judgment Day pals ringside to help him. Sami Zayn, the Intercontinental Champion, will defend his title against Chad Gable, while Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will hope to continue their reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions when they come up against hometown stars, Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre.

The last match that has been advertised so far for Clash at the Castle is the clash between Bayley and another Scottish star, Piper Niven, with the former putting her WWE Women's Championship on the line.