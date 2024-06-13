Jeff Hardy's Next Destination Following AEW Contract Expiration Reportedly Revealed

Jeff Hardy's run with All Elite Wrestling seems to be coming to an end, with recent reports claiming that his contract is set to expire in the next few days. Hardy signed with the company in March 2022 but has had a stop-and-start tenure with the promotion due to legal troubles, personal problems, and injuries. The former WWE Champion is set to be a free agent on June 14, and it seems his next destination might have already been revealed.

Advertisement

According to PWInsider, Hardy is set to return to TNA Wrestling this weekend for the company's Against All Odds event, as well as the upcoming TNA TV tapings in Cicero, Illinois. Against All Odds takes place on June 14, the day Hardy becomes a free agent, with the TV tapings taking place on June 15; PWInsider was unable to confirm exactly what role Hardy will play in the weekend's festivities. Jeff's brother, Matt Hardy, who originally revealed the approximate time Jeff's contract with AEW was set to expire, is scheduled to main event Against All Odds, as he challenges Moose for the TNA World Championship.

Hardy has already spent a combined total of nine years in TNA Wrestling across two separate tenures. His initial run took place between 2004 and 2006, while his second run began in 2010 and didn't end until 2017, where he and his brother left the promotion due to contract negotiations breaking down. During his time in TNA, he would hold the company's World Tag Team Championships twice with his brother, and he TNA World Championship on three separate occasions, with only Kurt Angle, Bobby Lashley, and Sting having more reigns with that incarnation of the title than "The Charismatic Enigma."

Advertisement