Wardlow Files Trademark On His Own Name Amidst Long Stretch Of Sporadic Use On AEW TV

Wardlow hasn't wrestled on AEW television since March, losing to then-AEW World Champion Samoa Joe by referee's decision on "AEW Dynamite: Big Business," but it appears the former TNT Champion is making some moves behind the scenes.

A new filing from the United States Patent and Trademark Office says Wardlow has filed for the trademark on his ring name, which is also his real surname. Wardlow filed the trademark himself, with no Attorney of Record listed. Wardlow is part of the Undisputed Kingdom, a stable which also includes Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Roderick Strong, and Adam Cole, but he's been absent from most of the faction's recent shenanigans and has barely been seen on TV since his loss to Joe. The Undisputed Kingdom revealed themselves at the end of 2023, but Cole's ankle injury meant there was little forward momentum for the group outside of Strong's International Championship run and current ROH Tag Team Title reign of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett.

Wardlow might not have been on TV, but he also hasn't been silent. The former Warrior Wrestling Champion took to social media recently to chastise MJF for taking Wardlow's wolf imagery for MJF's "Wolf of Wrestling" t-shirts. MJF and Wardlow have a long history, as MJF reportedly booked a flight out of Las Vegas to potentially avoid a loss to Wardlow in 2022. "Busted Open Radio's" Tommy Dreamer is worried that the company has missed too many moments with Wardlow, and could be running out of time to make him a star. This new filing could be the start of something new for him in AEW, or it could signal his intent to exit Tony Khan's promotion.