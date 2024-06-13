AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 6/12/2024

All Elite Wrestling took another step towards their annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view with the June 12 edition of "AEW Dynamite." While the fans in Des Moines, Iowa were hyped to see the action play out in front of them, how many people tuned into TBS to see things unfold on television?

According to Wrestlenomics, the June 12 "Dynamite" averaged 681,000 viewers, a 14% drop from the June 5 episode, which averaged 790,000 viewers. As it has every summer, AEW faced stiff competition from the NBA Finals — Game 3 between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks averaged almost 11 million viewers, more than the next three most-viewed shows on all of American television for June 12 combined. This was the final "Dynamite" that will air against a 2024 NBA or NHL playoff game.

In the key 18-49 demographic, "Dynamite" earned a 0.23 number, an 18% drop from the previous week and the lowest the show has earned in its regular timeslot in the last four years, since June 2020. However, the show did end up ranking second behind the US men's soccer match on TNT in terms of 18-49 numbers on all of cable, and sixth overall when including commercial stations. It also marginally beat the June 11 edition of "WWE NXT" in the demographic — "NXT" got 0.22, 13,000 viewers less than "Dynamite's 0.23 — but "NXT" bested "Dynamite" in overall viewership by 37,000 viewers.

"Dynamite" had a relatively small lead-in of 785,000 viewers this week, which would steadily decline over its two-hour timeslot. It finished with 608,000 viewers (the low for the evening) in the six-minute overrun that saw the conclusion to Will Ospreay's successful defense of the AEW International Championship against Rey Fenix.