Why TNA's Jordynne Grace Is Removing Piercings Before Matches After WWE NXT Battleground

TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace may have come up short in her match against "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez at Battleground, but the crossover star still impressed in what was arguably her highest-profile match to date. She can perhaps count herself lucky, however, as mere minutes into the match one of her right ear piercings tore loose, causing blood to stream down the champion's face.

Grace spoke about the incident on Denise Salcedo's YouTube channel and explained why she will be removing her piercings before matches moving forward.

"My ear feels fine, it just sucks because I had it for so long and I had no issues with it," Grace said. "I had to take out my bellybutton ring for the same reason, and my eyebrow piercing. So I'm just like, 'Come on, man. Can't I have anything?' And it was at the beginning of the match, too. It was gushing. And then I read something online, too, which I didn't even know, that they were thinking about stopping the match. And I can't even imagine if they had done that. That would've sucked so bad. I don't ever want that to be even a possibility, so I guess I'm just leaving them out from now on."

All signs point to Grace having left a positive impression on "NXT" management in her handful of appearances with the brand. "The Juggernaut" has managed to form a connection with "NXT's" Senior VP of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, even giving him a gift.

She remains under contract with TNA, however, which is believed to last until sometime in early 2025. Whether WWE will make more serious overtures to her when that deal expires remains to be seen.