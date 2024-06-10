Photo: TNA's Jordynne Grace Shows Off Nasty Injury From WWE NXT Battleground

As many sports movies over the years have stated, there is no glory without a little bit of pain involved. As TNA Knockouts Champion, Jordynne Grace is already well aware of that cliche, but in case she needed a reminder, she got a strong one last night at NXT Battleground when challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship.

Taking to X shortly after her match with Perez wrapped up, Grace posted a graphic photo of her right ear, revealing a piece of her earlobe was missing following her ear piercing being torn off during the match. Grace made the sad announcement that, following the incident, she would be retiring from wearing ear piercings during her matches, despite having safely done so during her career before last night's bout.

Very sad to announce that after many years of unproblematic, diligent work, my ear piercings will now retire from in-ring action. pic.twitter.com/QjeoUUfsaH — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) June 10, 2024

Fans who were watching Battleground believe that Grace suffered the minor injury by fluke, when her ear got caught on Perez's gear. Even still, Grace powered through the pain and continued wrestling, ultimately coming up short after Perez hit Grace with the Pop Rox to retain the championship. In addition to Grace's injury, the match also featured appearances from Tatum Paxley, who attempted to steal the NXT Women's Title, and Ash by Elegance, aka former NXT star Dana Brooke, who had a tug of war with the title belt as the match went on.

Grace's loss leaves her immediate future in "NXT" uncertain, though both Grace and "NXT" higher ups have expressed interest in her and other TNA talents continuing to appear on WWE's third brand, or vice versa. In addition to Grace and Ash, several other TNA names were spotted backstage at Battleground last evening, including Knockouts legend Gail Kim, and Grace's husband Jonathan Gresham.