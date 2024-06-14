AEW's Mercedes Mone Shares Touching Story Of Tony Khan Helping With Family Emergency

AEW's Mercedes Mone narrated a touching anecdote about AEW President Tony Khan rushing to her aid when a family member fell ill recently.

In her recent newsletter, Mone revealed that her brother Joshua's health hasn't been good lately and that he had to be taken to the hospital the day of this past week's "AEW Dynamite." The former WWE star couldn't do much personally as she was on the other side of the country in Iowa for "Dynamite," where she faced and defeated Zeuxis. She informed Khan about her predicament, who swiftly arranged for her to get back to Orlando in his own private jet.

"Not only was seeing my family such a surprise but another blessing I received came from the immediate response as I call Tony Khan to relay what was going on. Without hesitation, Tony said he would help. He took me back on his jet headed to Jacksonville and made it a point to stop in Orlando. No lie, I'm actually crying tears of joy and gratitude as I write this. I'm so blessed and grateful to be working at a company like AEW and have a leader whose motto is 'family first,'" said the AEW star.

She added that she went out and wrestled on Wednesday knowing that she has support from her friends and family, emphasizing the "importance of having faith." Mone, in her newsletter, asked the readers to "embrace the hardships" and have faith in friends and family.

Despite the personal crisis that she was dealing with, Mone appeared and wrestled on "Dynamite" and retained her TBS Championship. Mone will be a part of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view later this month when she will face NJPW Strong Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer.