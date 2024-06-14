Video: WWE's Natalya Shares Clip Of TNA Star Joe Hendry In The Dungeon

Some of the most famous names in wrestling history have passed through the legendary Hart Family Dungeon over the years, and thanks to WWE star Natalya, TNA's Joe Hendry is the latest name to get a taste of the facility. Natalya posted a clip of Hendry grappling in the Dungeon on her TikTok account, before posting the clip to X (formerly Twitter) with the caption "The thing about The Dungeon... you just never know who's gonna show up. I believe in @joehendry! Very proud of your hard work tonight, Joe—"

At the end of the clip, Hendry thanked Natalya and her husband TJ Wilson, better known to WWE fans as Tyson Kidd, for inviting him to the Dungeon to train as he has a big weekend ahead of him. Hendry will be in action at TNA's Against All Odds event on June 14, where he will go one-on-one against Frankie Kazarian, which will also be the first match that Hendry has his new manager Ace Steel in his corner. Many fans speculated that given the recent relationship formed between WWE and TNA that Hendry could potentially make an appearance at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in Glasgow, Scotland given that Hendry is Scottish. However, TNA is staging TV tapings on June 15, with Hendry likely to appear (assuming someone says his name).

As for Natalya, the bulk of conversation surrounding her as of late has been to do with her contract situation, as her current deal is set to expire this summer. Despite rumors of potentially being part of AEW's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, reports have suggested Natalya is closer to signing a new deal with WWE than deciding to leave the company after 17 years.