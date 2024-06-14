Former WWE Wrestler Fires Back At Brutal Backlash Over Recent Movie Role

Following a brief WWE run in the early 2000s, Nathan Jones built a successful career for himself as an actor. However, the former ally of The Undertaker has apparently received some backlash from the public over a recent role. Jones posted on Facebook to clear up the misunderstanding, with his critics seeming to confuse a fictional movie with the real world.

Advertisement

"I've noticed a few queries and private messages about my role in 'Mad Max: Furiosa,' particularly regarding a scene with young Furiosa," Jones wrote. "This is a very sensitive subject, and I want to emphasize that it involves a fictional character. The details can be uncomfortable, and as an actor, my job is to portray a character based on the direction and script provided to me. I appreciate your understanding and support in recognizing the distinction between fiction and reality. Thank you."

In the prequel film, Jones reprises the role of Rictus Erectus from "Mad Max: Fury Road." As the son of villain Immortan Joe, Erectus shows a perverse interest in the young Furiosa after she is traded to the group by her former captor, Dementus. During the scene Jones is referencing, the Erectus character approaches Furiosa one night in the villains' compound. Having made her hair into a wig, Furiosa is able to run away while Erectus believes he has a hold on her. The lumbering villain is then unable to track Furiosa down, allowing her to escape and change her identity.

Advertisement

Though Erectus doesn't receive his comeuppance in "Furiosa," the character is killed during "Fury Road." The events of that movie depict one long chase as Furiosa, with the help of the titular Mad Max, attempts to escape Immortan Joe and his War Boys. Erectus serves as one of the group's leaders and is killed in an explosion towards the end of the pursuit.