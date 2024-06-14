Former WWE Wrestler Fires Back At Brutal Backlash Over Recent Movie Role
Following a brief WWE run in the early 2000s, Nathan Jones built a successful career for himself as an actor. However, the former ally of The Undertaker has apparently received some backlash from the public over a recent role. Jones posted on Facebook to clear up the misunderstanding, with his critics seeming to confuse a fictional movie with the real world.
"I've noticed a few queries and private messages about my role in 'Mad Max: Furiosa,' particularly regarding a scene with young Furiosa," Jones wrote. "This is a very sensitive subject, and I want to emphasize that it involves a fictional character. The details can be uncomfortable, and as an actor, my job is to portray a character based on the direction and script provided to me. I appreciate your understanding and support in recognizing the distinction between fiction and reality. Thank you."
In the prequel film, Jones reprises the role of Rictus Erectus from "Mad Max: Fury Road." As the son of villain Immortan Joe, Erectus shows a perverse interest in the young Furiosa after she is traded to the group by her former captor, Dementus. During the scene Jones is referencing, the Erectus character approaches Furiosa one night in the villains' compound. Having made her hair into a wig, Furiosa is able to run away while Erectus believes he has a hold on her. The lumbering villain is then unable to track Furiosa down, allowing her to escape and change her identity.
Though Erectus doesn't receive his comeuppance in "Furiosa," the character is killed during "Fury Road." The events of that movie depict one long chase as Furiosa, with the help of the titular Mad Max, attempts to escape Immortan Joe and his War Boys. Erectus serves as one of the group's leaders and is killed in an explosion towards the end of the pursuit.
Who Is Nathan Jones?
Prior to his wrestling and acting careers, Jones had some notable run-ins with the law, which includes serving a lengthy prison sentence for multiple armed robberies. After leaving prison at the age of 28, Jones began competing in strongman competitions, reaching the highest levels of the sport before turning to other pursuits. He then spent time as a bodyguard, as well as taking part in one mixed martial arts fight, before finding his niche as a wrestler.
Fans would be forgiven if they don't remember Jones, as he only had a brief stint in the promotion and wrestled just eight televised matches. However, his run did include a spot on the Survivor Series team in 2003, where he made it surprisingly deep into the match before being eliminated by Kurt Angle. According to former WWE star Matt Morgan, he and Jones were slated to capture the World Tag Team Championship at WWE WrestleMania 20, but Jones left WWE before that could happen.
Reflecting on his WWE run years later, Jones said the stresses of traveling proved to be too much for him, causing him to quit the promotion in the midst of a push. After taking part in his last WWE match at a house show in December 2003, Jones returned to Australia, continuing to wrestle on a much lighter schedule. Though Jones was later signed to a TNA Wrestling contract in 2005, he never performed there due to nerve damage he sustained in an auto collision.
Following the collapse of his planned TNA run, Jones turned his focus to acting. In addition to the Mad Max films, he has made appearances over the years in movies like "Hobbs & Shaw," "Conan The Barbarian," and more. His turn in "Furiosa" arguably marks the biggest role of his career thus far, possibly setting up bigger projects for Jones in the future.