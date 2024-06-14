WWE Star Logan Paul Says He Offered To Step In For Mike Tyson For His Brother Jake

With Jake Paul's boxing match against Mike Tyson in doubt, reports have indicated the fighter-influencer has been searching for a replacement bout to take part in this summer. In addition to UFC fighter Sean O'Malley, other opponents have been discussed, with a particularly interesting option brought up by Logan Paul on "Impaulsive."

"I was willing to step in for Mike Tyson, when Tyson got sick," Paul said. "We actually ran it up the chain at Netflix."

If the Paul brothers were to step into a boxing ring together, it would be their very first time in a real fight. According to Logan, the two never fought growing up, though he noted he once punched Jake in the face for stealing his glasses. Laughing, Paul stated that it wouldn't be hard to convince them to make it happen if a Netflix paycheck was involved.

"Me and Jake decided that, obviously we both come from a place of love, and whatever the outcome would be, we'd have to be okay with it," Paul continued. "But obviously I love my brother."

The upcoming boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul was recently delayed due to Tyson experiencing an ulcer flare-up during a flight last month, forcing him to stop training. There is some doubt as to whether the match will proceed at all, though Netflix currently has the boxing special scheduled for Friday, November 15.

It remains to be seen if Paul participates in another fight in the coming days, but it doesn't look as though a battle between brothers is in the cards right now. While Jake solidifies his next move, Logan is coming off the heels of a loss to Cody Rhodes at WWE King & Queen of the Ring last month. Since then, Paul has entered into a feud against LA Knight on "WWE SmackDown."