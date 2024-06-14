The Rock: 'We're On The 1-Yard Line' For Biggest Match Of All Time At WWE WrestleMania 41

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has teased that WWE is set to host the biggest match of all time at WrestleMania next year. Rock left WWE after WrestleMania 40 on a promise that he would return and pick up his feud with Cody Rhodes, having pinned the Undisputed WWE Champion two nights before in his first full-length wrestling bout in 11 years. Speaking with ESPN, the "Final Boss" teased that WWE was due to follow up at WrestleMania 41 with the biggest match of all time all but locked in.

"We're on the 1-yard line to create the biggest WrestleMania of all time and the biggest match of all time at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas," he said. "I'll just leave it at that, Final Boss style." Rock's return to the ring came just months after he agreed to an unprecedented deal with WWE's parent company, TKO Group Holdings, to become part of the board of directors. Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes appeared to step aside for the "People's Champion" to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The story took a rather unorthodox spin when Rhodes went back on the decision, staking his claim for a shot at the champion, and thus setting the stage for he and Seth Rollins to team against Rock and Reigns during WrestleMania Saturday. Rhodes took the pin on that night, making his title match on Sunday "Bloodline Rules" and allowing for multiple superstars to run interference — including Rock, Seth Rollins, and even The Undertaker. Rock's involvement in that title match saw Undertaker deliver a chokeslam to the "People's Champion." On the following "WWE Raw," Rock promised that he and Rhodes will run their feud back.

