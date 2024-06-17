Triple H Addresses Critics Of Damian Priest's WWE World Heavyweight Title Run

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has told Damian Priest's doubters that the WWE World Heavyweight Champion deserves his current run with the title.

Priest retained his title at Clash at the Castle, and in the post-show media scrum, hit out at critics — including his opponent Drew McIntyre — for calling him a transitional champion. Triple H came to the defense of Priest and expressed that he understands the Judgment Day member's frustration.

"Damian Priest, I heard him out here [in the press conference], he has a right to be angry about it. He has a right to be where he's at and be busting his ass, week in and week out to earn the spot that he's in and having people question it. But I've known him for a while now, and what he said up here is there's nothing better than having shutting people up," claimed Triple H. "So when people question him, I think he's going to do what he did here tonight: he's gonna show up and he's shut people's mouths. He's going to prove to them long term that the guy that won the championship, that everybody said maybe that's not the right move or maybe he's just a transitional champion or maybe he can't hang at that level, he's gonna prove all of you wrong."

The WWE creative head stated that Priest is an incredible talent and that he's finally getting the opportunity to show what he can do. He also added that Priest has grown tremendously in the three months since winning the world title at WrestleMania 40 and said that he foresees big things for Priest in the future.

In the post-Clash at the Castle scrum, Priest added that he will silence critics once again at SummerSlam when he will face King of the Ring winner GUNTHER.