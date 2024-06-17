Shawn Michaels Names Current WWE Stars With Whom He'd Have Liked To Work

WWE legend Shawn Michaels has named a few current WWE stars with whom he feels he would have had good matches.

Michaels is regarded as one of the best wrestlers of his era. He had numerous memorable feuds and influenced several future greats of the pro wrestling business with his in-ring prowess. Michaels thrived and rose up the pro wrestling totem pole at a time when big men ruled the roost, with many arguing that he would fit in seamlessly and have had several dream matches if he wrestled in the current era. Michaels, during his recent interview with "Sportsnet," named a few modern-day stars with whom he would have loved to share the ring with.

"There are a lot of people, honestly. After I left, it's one of those things that you always, you know, think to yourself, 'My goodness, if I was 20 years younger, 10 years younger, now 30 years younger.' You see it — and again all for different reasons — you look at Seth Rollins, again, you know, even a guy like CM Punk, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, guys that I've got to coach them. You think about having matches with ... Logan Paul's the guy that's, you know, very special. You feel like you go out there and, you know, sell my tail off for a guy like GUNTHER. There's a lot of, obviously, a lot of potential out there with people," said "The Heartbreak Kid."

Michaels, though, stated that he's now focused on helping and molding the stars of tomorrow on "WWE NXT." In a previous interview, the "NXT" creative head named former WWE Champion AJ Styles as the perfect opponent for him if he were to have one final match at WrestleMania. But, Michaels has reiterated time and again that he's now retired, with his one-off match at Crown Jewel in 2018 being the last of his storied career.

