Anthem Sports Appoints Ex-WWE Executive In CRO Role

Following Saturday's TNA Against All Odds pay-per-view and rumors of uncertainty behind the scenes, Anthem Entertainment has announced the arrival of a new executive to help run the brand. Former WWE executive Rob Kligman will now serve as the Chief Revenue Officer for Anthem, with an emphasis placed on TNA.

Kligman previously spent more than seven years with WWE, where he was brought in as Vice President of Global Digital & Integrated Sponsorship Sales. Anthem cited Kligman's role in helping WWE land its deal with Netflix as one of the reasons he's been brought onboard. Additionally, Kligman has some history with Anthem, having worked for Invicta Fighting Championships, an all-women mixed martial arts promotion that is also owned by the conglomerate.

Anthem's press release also listed off some of Kligman's other accolades, including prominent positions in Time Inc, USA TodaySports Media Group, and more. His previous work included a role at Sports Illustrated, where he rose to become the company's National Advertising Sales Director before taking his position with WWE.

In his new position, Kligman is said to be placing his focus on growing both TNA and Invicta, helping increase revenue streams for the properties. His arrival at Anthem comes in the wake of several departures from TNA, including creative director David Sahadi, producer RD Evans, and Lou D'Angeli, also known as Sign Guy Dudley and Lou E. Dangerously in ECW. In many ways, it looks as though Kligman is serving as a replacement for D'Angeli, who previously acted as the Vice President of Marketing for Anthem's Sports Group.

Despite the departures, the company seems to be on solid ground. In addition to the recent return of stars like Matt and Jeff Hardy to TNA, the company has an ongoing partnership with WWE that saw Tatum Paxley appear at Against All Odds, with more crossover expected going forward.