Lola Vice Discusses Competition In WWE NXT's Women's Division

Now nearing two years into her career in "WWE NXT," Lola Vice is beginning to make some serious waves. The former Bellator fighter won the NXT Women's Breakout tournament in the fall of 2023, and so far in 2024 has picked up two huge wins over main roster stars Natalya and Shayna Baszler in NXT Underground matches. Even still, the NXT Women's Championship has eluded Vice, and with the women's division getting even more crowded, there's no guarantee she'll be able to wrest the title away from Roxanne Perez any time soon.

Whereas some would bristle at having so many roadblocks, Vice is thrilled to be part of a women's division that is so deep. Speaking with "Under the Ring" eleven days ago, Vice planted her flag and declared that the "NXT" women's division was the place to be when it came to women's wrestling, not just in her own company, but across the globe.

"I believe our women's division in 'NXT' is the best division for female wrestling in the world," Vice said. "It doesn't compare anywhere. We have so many amazing talent. And yes, it's very competitive, but at the same time we have a good environment at the Performance Center. We're all helping each other win.

"But I just think, in a few years, our 'NXT' talent is going to take over the main roster, because we have the best trainers in the world there. We have an amazing program. We have so many resources, which is why we're seeing so many women wrestle on the show. We're so talented, and we're showing that women can be beautiful and also be badasses. I'm just very proud to be in the era that I'm in right now."

