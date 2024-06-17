WWE Announces Sami Zayn Comedy Show As Part Of Money In The Bank Weekend

WWE star Sami Zayn hosted a stand-up comedy event last month, performing as part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival in Los Angeles, California. Zayn's set, which included an appearance from in-ring rival and "Jackass" star Johnny Knoxville, seems to have gone over well, as WWE has announced another stand-up show for Zayn. This time, the WWE Intercontinental Champion will perform in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday, July 4, days before WWE Money in the Bank takes place in the city.

Advertisement

The show is being referred to as "Sami Zayn & Friends Do Toronto," and WWE's press release states that the event is a "comedy and variety show" that will include special guests from WWE, as well as other TV and comedy stars. In addition to Knoxville, Zayn's last show featured cameos from Becky Lynch and Wee Man.

Next month's event is scheduled to take place at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall, with presale beginning tomorrow before tickets officially go on sale Wednesday. Along with tickets for the show itself, there will be limited meet and greet passes available for fans to buy.

This recent series of shows isn't actually the first time Zayn has dipped his toes into stand-up comedy. The WWE star previously hosted a comedy event for charity in 2019, taking place in Toronto surrounding that year's WWE SummerSlam.

Advertisement

While Zayn has picked up comedy on the side, the WWE performer certainly hasn't given up on wrestling, successfully defending the Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable during Saturday's WWE Clash at the Castle. With Money in the Bank just weeks away, tonight's "WWE Raw" should provide some clarity as to what's next for Zayn onscreen.