Konnan Weighs In On How Much AEW Star MJF Likely Earns

As expected long before his return from injury at AEW Double or Nothing, MJF wound up going nowhere, remaining with AEW after agreeing to an extension, believed to have occurred long before his original contract's expiration date at the start of 2024. That the details of the extension remain scarce, however, has led to plenty of speculation regarding what it entails and how much MJF is making, with one rumor suggesting that the former AEW World Champion is making $15 million a year to remain with the promotion.

On the latest episode of "Keepin it 100," Konnan, who once booked MJF in AAA back in 2019, expressed his skepticism that MJF was making anywhere near that amount.

"That's got to be b******t," Konnan said. "Somebody said this and I think he's right. He said 'There's no way it's $15 million. It's probably $5 million a year, or $3 million.' That's got to be it."

Regardless of what the final number is on MJF's contract, Konnan believes that the "Salt of the Earth" played everything perfectly in order to get what he wanted, going as far as to compare it to a former WCW co-worker of his.

"Let me tell you what MJF brilliantly did, no matter how much he got paid," Konnan said. "He used AEW and Tony Khan, week after week, going 'I might go to the other side. Hey Vince!' All that s**t. And it worked in [his favor]. Almost what [Brian] Pillman did. Remember when Pillman was working WCW? It was brilliant. At the end, he came out on top."

