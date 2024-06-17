Freddie Prinze Jr. Assesses Whether WWE Fans Will See Natalya Wrestle Elsewhere

The contract of WWE star Natalya is set to expire this upcoming summer. The 17-year veteran has reportedly been approached about a possible extension but has yet to put pen to paper. The former "WWE Smackdown" Women's Champion currently remains in talks with WWE about a new deal, but there has been no further update on if anything has been finalized.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has weighed in on Natalya's current contract status, stating on his podcast, "Wrestling with Freddie," that the 42-year-old is a WWE lifer and views her as someone who can transition into a producing role backstage.

"I feel like Natalya's a lifer no matter what, so whether she continues to wrestle or transitions into a producer role and starts agenting and helping, you know, build the matches for some of the women or men because she's been doing it for so long. I feel like that's her future but I don't see her ever leaving the business. I don't see her wrestling anywhere else. I just feel like, I know I said this about Edge and was dead freaking wrong but Natti's different. I just feel like she's not going anywhere."

Natalya has spent most of her time in 2024 going back and forth between "WWE RAW" and "NXT," where she's been able to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship against Roxanne Perez and battle several younger stars such as Lola Vice and Izzi Dame. Her most recent match on the main roster was against Kiana James, who defeated Natalya in her first match after being called up from "NXT."

