NXT Star Lola Vice Discusses Learning Curve, Transitioning From MMA To WWE

"WWE NXT" star Lola Vice is less than two years into her professional wrestling career, having made the transition from mixed martial arts to WWE in 2022. Vice has achieved a lot in that time, such as winning the 2023 NXT Women's Breakout Tournament and her recent victory over Shayna Baszler. Appearing on "Under The Ropes," the WWE star discussed how these early career-defining moments came as a result of intense training.

"It's actually been the hardest transition of my life," Vice said. "I've had to learn a lot, not just about the wrestling aspect, but socially. At the [WWE] Performance Center, we have so many talented athletes from around the world, and it's definitely very competitive."

Despite some of the difficulties adjusting, Vice is thankful for her MMA background for several reasons. Along with helping her flesh out her move set from other wrestlers, Vice believes her MMA experience gave her the perseverance required to succeed in professional wrestling.

"The same effort and passion I put into MMA, I put into this," Vice continued. "I started a brand from scratch and I built Lola Vice to be what she is today, but also, every time I got into that ring, I tried to be undeniable, and I'm just grateful it's got me to this point."

In addition to defeating fellow mixed martial artist Baszler at WWE NXT Battleground, Vice has picked up wins in recent months against Natalya and other "NXT" stars like Sol Ruca, Arianna Grace, and Karmen Petrovic. With her consistent appearances on television highlighting her MMA background, and several wins against main roster performers under her belt, it's clear WWE sees a lot of potential in Vice.

