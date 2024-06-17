Bully Ray Explains How WWE Can Present Drew McIntyre As A 'Scumbag' Tonight On Raw

WWE Clash at the Castle took place on Saturday, with Drew McIntyre failing to capture the World Heavyweight Championship in his home country of Scotland following interference by CM Punk. McIntyre's character remains somewhere between a babyface and a heel right now, but speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray laid out how the company could solidify the former champion as a cold-hearted villain.

Advertisement

"If you wanted Drew to be the heel, if you wanted Drew to be a scumbag tonight, who should he take his frustrations out on?" Bully asked. "The referee, because if the referee would have been there, he could have made the proper three count when Drew made the pin."

Although Bully's co-host Dave LaGreca doubted that the audience would care about the referee getting attacked, the WWE Hall of Famer remained confident that fans would be invested in McIntyre taking his frustrations out on an innocent party. While the referee was technically responsible for not counting McIntyre's successful pinfall on Saturday, it was due to getting his ankle hurt after McIntyre pushed champion Damien Priest into him.

Advertisement

"Otherwise, what is he going to say tonight?" Bully continued. "Tonight is a real toss-up in my eyes. It's gonna be interesting to see what verbage they deal him and how he delivers it."

The co-hosts agreed on one thing, which is that McIntyre will likely receive chants of "CM Punk" to mock his loss. During Saturday's main event, Punk appeared as a replacement referee, hitting a low-blow on McIntyre to set Priest up for a successful defense. Following the show, Punk teased that he was anticipating getting cleared from injury in the coming days, bringing the inevitable McIntyre-Punk matchup closer to fruition. As for tonight, Bully definitively stated that he wants to see a "vicious, ferocious side" of McIntyre in the wake of such a disappointing loss.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.