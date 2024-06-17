Matt Hardy Thinks We Could See A 'Renaissance' From This Former WWE Star In 2024

Near the beginning of this year, Jinder Mahal found himself back in the WWE spotlight with a World Heavyweight Championship challenge against Seth Rollins, calling back to the first-ever WWE NXT Championship match between the two men in 2012. Just a few months later, Mahal was released by WWE, and the wrestler is now preparing his return to the independent scene under the name Raj Dhesi. According to Mahal's former coworker Matt Hardy, big things might be in store for the wrestler, as stated on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."

Advertisement

"I'm all about Jinder, man," Hardy said. "I love Jinder. I love him as a performer, I love him as a person. I think he's a great dude and ... I could totally see a Jinder Mahal renaissance going forward in [2024], no doubt."

The former champion has announced his return to wrestling at Black Label Pro next month following the expiration of his 90-day non-compete clause. In addition to that, reports have emerged indicating that multiple other promotions are interested in booking Mahal as he enters free agency.

Mahal was part of a small wave of WWE releases that took place this past April. In the minutes after his release, Mahal took to social media to declare that he "quit" the company, though it was confirmed that he had been let go.

Advertisement

With more than 20 years of wrestling under his belt, Mahal has spent plenty of time outside WWE before. He was signed to the promotion eight years into his career, and spent time between 2014 and 2016 on the independents before returning to WWE. In his last run, he is perhaps most remembered for his controversial WWE Championship reign, as well as managing The Singh Brothers and Indus Sher.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.