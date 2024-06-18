WWE SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Report, 6/14/2024

Fans in Glasgow, Scotland not only got the chance to see the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event on June 15, but also the final stop before Clash at the Castle — the June 14 edition of "WWE SmackDown." European fans got the rare chance to see the show live in a prime-time TV slot, while fans in the United States had to wait a few hours before the episode aired on tape delay. The question is how many fans in the US tuned in to see the action unfold?

According to "Wrestlenomics," the June 14 edition of "SmackDown" averaged a total of 1,959,000 viewers, marking an 11% decrease from the 2,207,000 earned the previous week. This was also the first time in 2024 that the show has dropped below the two million viewer mark. The average viewership is the lowest since the "Absolute Best of 2023" that aired on December 29, and is also the first time a regular episode of the blue brand that has aired at its normal time on FOX has gone below two million viewers since August 2022.

As for the key 18-49 demographic, that also took a dip as the June 14 show earned a 0.52, a 15% decrease from the previous week's 0.61. This is also the lowest number in that demographic since the December 29 compilation show.

WWE had stiff competition on Friday night as they went head-to-head with the countdown to game four of the NBA finals, as well as the game itself. The countdown earned a 0.75 in the key 18-49 demographic, while the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks earned a 2.86 number.