Bully Ray Discusses GUNTHER's Potential Impact On WWE World Title Picture

WWE legend Bully Ray is optimistic about GUNTHER's potential run with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and has also pointed out a few issues with Damian Priest's current reign.

Priest retained the title at Clash at the Castle where he beat Drew McIntyre with a little help from CM Punk. Bully Ray, on a recent edition of "Busted Open," highlighted how GUNTHER elevated the Intercontinental title when he was the champion and how he could potentially do the same with the World Heavyweight title.

"Look at what GUNTHER did for the Intercontinental Championship. And make no mistake, when it comes to the man making the championship or the championship making the man, GUNTHER made that Intercontinental Championship feel like a big deal," began Ray. "Now, the WWE Championship being on Priest, I think Damian Priest is doing a really good job as champion, I just think it's muddy and a little blurry because he's so still involved with the Judgment Day. I don't feel like he's been presented as a real singles champion. I think they did what they did with him and put the championship on him for the long-term booking of where they want to get with GUNTHER."

Ray then asked host Dave LaGreca about how he feels GUNTHER would fare with Priest's championship around his waist after seeing how the Austrian star elevated the Intercontinental title. LaGreca said that GUNTHER could replicate his Intercontinental run with the World Heavyweight Championship, which Ray agreed with. The WWE Hall of Famer believes that the events that transpired at Clash at the Castle with Priest, Drew McIntyre and co. has given WWE many options going forward.

GUNTHER has earned a shot at the World Heavyweight title after becoming the men's King of the Ring winner last month in Saudi Arabia and will face either Priest or Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.