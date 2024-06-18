Bully Ray Explains The Risk Of WWE's Match Order At Clash At The Castle 2024

This past Saturday saw Drew McIntyre fail to capture the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle, which took place in his native country of Scotland. It's fair to say that the main event's conclusion caused a stir for the Scottish fans as CM Punk made a surprise appearance to cost McIntyre the match. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the placement of Saturday's main event and whether or not it could have performed better elsewhere on the card.

"[It was] definitely a risky move by the WWE to put that match on last," Bully said. "It was a bad weekend for Scotland, whether that was in the EUROS and getting destroyed by Germany on the soccer pitch, or whether it was Drew McIntyre, hometown guy, getting screwed over by CM Punk."

The company found itself in a difficult booking position, as Bully said it would have been an even worse decision to not have the match serve as the show-closer. If the Scotland crowd had seen McIntyre's loss earlier in the night, it undoubtedly would have soured the mood for the rest of the event.

"Here's the thing — let's say you had a ... spot-fest match on that card," Bully continued. "Maybe you could have put ... Drew and Priest on first, and then had a very exciting, athletic, spot-fest kind of match to bring the people back. They didn't have that at Clash at the Castle."

On last night's "WWE Raw," following up the events of Clash at the Castle, McIntyre proclaimed that he was quitting. His social media accounts were deactivated overnight, leaving fans to wonder when McIntyre might reappear on TV. With CM Punk scheduled to appear on this week's "WWE SmackDown," that could come as soon as Friday night.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.