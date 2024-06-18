AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 6/15/24

After some tough weeks against NBA and NHL Playoff competition, "AEW Collision's one year anniversary show" somehow had it even tougher this past Saturday, despite no NBA Finals game. Not only did "Collision" have to go up against Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals, but the show came after WWE aired their Clash at the Castle PLE on Peacock earlier in the afternoon, an important factor as "Collision" had struggled with viewership on days WWE PLEs aired, even if it was earlier in the day.

Fortunately, it all worked out for AEW in the end. Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider report that "Collision" drew 431K total viewers and 0.13 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. It was good news on the total viewership front, which increased 11% from last week's 381K, while 18-49 remained steady, showing no change. Consistency was the story for "Collision" compared to the four week average as well, with both total viewership and 18-49 showing no change from 430K and 0.13.

The numbers look more impressive given the NHL's own strong performance, as the Edmonton Oilers victory to stave off elimination against the Florida Panthers drew 3.085 million viewers and a whopping 0.86 in 18-49 between broadcasts on ABC and ESPN. On cable, AEW finished #2 on the evening, beaten out only by "Sportscenter," which aired immediately following the NHL.

The quarter hours show that AEW was consistently within the 400K range in total viewers throughout the show, falling below it only for QH7, which drew 398K. The high point of the show in both total viewers and 18-49 was QH2, which drew 476K total viewers and 0.15 (195K viewers) in 18-49. The low point in 18-49 oddly enough came immediately after in QH3, which drew only 0.11 (144K viewers).