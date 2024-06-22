Goldberg Looks Back On Time In WCW, Working With Vince Russo

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has discussed the reasons why he feels WCW died, as well as his equation with then WCW writer Vince Russo.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion was a recent guest on "Busted Open" to talk about the "Who Killed WCW?" series and the various reasons why the promotion went under. While he has previously stated that Russo was the reason WCW died, he believes that the former WCW writer played a small part in it, with him mentioning other possible factors for the promotion to fail.

"It was a combination of a lot of things," began Goldberg about the cause of WCW's death. "From what I understand, Ted Turner was overseas. He was out of the country when all this happened. Some of the higher-ups had an ulterior motive, it was the merger that had a lot to do with. When I look back on it and I say, 'Russo killed it.' Russo didn't kill it. Russo was just kind of pri*ck and I didn't like him, and I didn't understand the business and maybe he was great for what we needed at the time."

Goldberg admitted that he didn't understand the pro wrestling industry much during his time in WCW and stated that Russo's idea for him to turn heel may have been a "monumental thing." He added that a potential heel turn for him didn't feel like the right move at that time. He asserted that WCW wasn't in great shape near the end and that he hoped that things would turn for the better.

"There were so many things that made it go awry. I was hurt most of the final number of months, and so I didn't really see what went on day-to-day, but it was a sh*tshow," said the Hall of Famer. "I just kinda held on and wished for the best."