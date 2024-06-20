Booker T Weighs In On WWE Clash At The Castle Main Event

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has provided his thoughts on the World Heavyweight Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle this past weekend, specifically mentioning Priest almost suffering a serious injury during the contest. Since Clash at the Castle concluded, details have emerged about several stars failing to perform certain moves because of the ring ropes being too loose. Although "The Punisher" was successful in retaining his title against McIntyre, he suffered an ankle injury mid-match when attempting a springboard dive off the middle rope to the outside, where his foot was caught between the top and middle rope, resulting in Priest wrestling the remainder of the match in pain.

On "The Hall of Fame," Booker applauded Priest for powering through the rest of the match after the springboard accident, and thought that both competitors performed an excellent main event. "Yeah man, pull it off the way he did, sucking it up, that's huge. I always talk about it, you got to be able to trust your man, you can't be missing those shows. For Priest to suck it up, showing a lot as far as his grit, showed a lot as for McIntyre too going out there in his home country you know and not winning but still going out ... so big ups to both of those guys for going out there and working their a**es off."

Since returning from Glasgow, Scotland, Priest has provided an update on his ankle, stating that he's still in pain but believes he'll be able to step back in the ring sooner rather than later.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.