Update On Damian Priest Following WWE Clash At The Castle Fall

The main event of this year's Clash at the Castle event saw WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest take on Scotland's very own Drew McIntyre in his second title defense. While Priest retained the title, fans were left worried for the champion as Priest was seen limping during the match and after the bell rang.

Priest reassured fans of his capability to continue his championship reign at the post-show press conference, and "Fightful Select" has now reported that he is not substantially injured and was "effectively selling" during the match. He is thought to have hurt his leg during an over-the-top dive to the outside in the match. During the set-up for the spot, Priest's foot became entangled between the top and middle rope.

The champion's momentum was too far along to stop, and Priest toppled over the top rope, effectively constricting his ankle to the ring's ropes. McIntyre and the referee quickly reacted to the situation, and the challenger untangled his opponent before laying on a series of chops to quickly move past the mid-match hiccup. Priest finished the match and retained his title, but his injured hobbling was a cause of concern. As it turns out, Priest received "a lot of praise" for his overall performance at Clash at the Castle.

Priest is expected to continue his reign as WWE World Heavyweight Champion at 71 days and counting, but it is to be noted, however, that the optimistic reports are based on the initial word of WWE sources, and that the status of Priest's ankle may change in the following days.