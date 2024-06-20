John Cena: 'The Sun's Setting' On WWE Career

After more than 20 years as one of the faces of WWE, John Cena's wrestling career is winding down. The actor/wrestler recently sat down for an interview with People and touched on that impending retirement while discussing his current physical fitness routine.

Advertisement

"I know my WWE journey is coming to an end, but fitness was a part of my life long before the WWE journey started," Cena said. "Fitness will be a part of my life, hopefully as long as my heart's beating. So the WWE has been a great chapter in my life — it's year 23 for me — and the sun's setting on that chapter in the book, but fitness will never not be a part of my life."

The former WWE Champion declined to get into specifics regarding an end-date or a final match. While Cena previously gave a hard deadline of hitting 50 years old as the natural endpoint for his career, the 47-year-old later walked those statements back by saying that he may hang up his boots even earlier. However, Cena made it clear that decision has nothing to do with his physical health.

Advertisement

"I feel as if I am operating at my best," Cena continued. "I would say from a spirit of [mind] and a body standpoint, ... I'm the best I've been in all 47 of my years on this earth."

Cena's latest WWE appearance took place on the second night of WWE WrestleMania 40 in April. "Big Match John" provided some assistance for Cody Rhodes in the main event, helping him stand up to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. However, Cena was laid out by The Rock, calling back to the two's memorable rivalry from over a decade ago.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit People with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.