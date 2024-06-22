Dax Harwood Recalls Fights 'Almost Every Day' During NXT & WWE Main Roster Transition

FTR, formerly known as The Revival, are recognized by some wrestling fans as one of the greatest tag teams of the modern era. While Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are currently signed with All Elite Wrestling, their time in the "WWE NXT" development brand featured some of their most celebrated work, including classic matches with tag teams such as #DIY and The Authors of Pain. But things changed drastically when The Revival made their way to WWE's main roster.

On a recent episode of "Power Alphas," Harwood discussed this transition in greater detail, noting how every day felt like a battle with WWE writers and executives, especially Vince McMahon.

"Everything that, at the time, Vince McMahon loved about a professional wrestler ... Cash and I were the complete antithesis to that," Harwood said. "We were not his bodybuilders. We didn't meet his height requirements ... I knew it was going to be a fight on the main roster, and it was. Almost every day it was a fight."

For Harwood and Wheeler, this was a notable difference from their "NXT" days, where they worked predominantly with Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

"[Triple H] admired your wrestling and your work and what you brought to the table in-ring more than Vince did at the time," Harwood recalled. "Vince had his idea of what a successful professional wrestler is ... We were the opposite of that."

Since Levesque took over as head of creative for WWE, Harwood has been far from the only wrestler who has acknowledged that McMahon's and Levesque's management styles differ wildly. Despite Levesque's ascension, FTR signed new four-year deals with AEW in 2023, and have said they will retire once those deals expire.