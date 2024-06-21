Backstage Report On WWE's Plans For Money In The Bank, SummerSlam

The road to WWE Money in the Bank has officially begun, and so far, three matches are confirmed. Aside from the traditional men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches, a returning Seth Rollins will challenge Damian Priest for the WWE Heavyweight Championship at the July 6 premium live event. Based on recent events, speculation on two additional title matches, specifically Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa and Logan Paul vs. LA Knight, has also arisen. A new report has since poured cold water on those speculations, in regards to Money in the Bank, at least.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the projected title matches between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa, as well as LA Knight and United States Champion Logan Paul, are currently "earmarked" for the 2024 SummerSlam event, rather than Money in the Bank. This year's SummerSlam event will emanate from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, four weeks after WWE hosts Money in the Bank in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Rhodes' latest title defense put him one-on-one with AJ Styles in an "I Quit" match at Clash at the Castle on June 15. After making the "Phenomenal One" verbally surrender, Rhodes came face-to-face with the acting leader of The Bloodline — Solo Sikoa. As expected, Sikoa's new Bloodline brethren were not far behind, as Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa promptly ambushed Rhodes with Sikoa before the likes of Randy Orton and Kevin Owens emerged to even the odds.

The feud between Knight and Paul ignited on the May 31 episode of "WWE SmackDown" as Knight declared his desire to capture the United States Championship. With Paul remaining relatively absent from WWE programming, Knight later took matters into his own hands by breaking into Paul's home and enjoying a swim in his backyard pool. Now, Knight is set to formally confront Paul on tonight's episode of "SmackDown" in Chicago.