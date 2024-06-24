Tony Schiavone Says These AEW Stars Are 'Ultimate Pros'

After 16 years away from the professional wrestling business, Tony Schiavone made a grand return for MLW, and later, in 2019, All Elite Wrestling. Since coming aboard to AEW as a commentator and backstage interviewer, Schiavone has reunited with some former colleagues while also forming new bonds with some fresh faces. On a recent episode of the "What Happened When" podcast, Schiavone applauded a few of these names for the high level of professionalism they've extended toward him.

"This is not to talk negative of anybody else in the business, but of my time since I've returned to wrestling, there are just a handful of guys that I would call ultimate pros – Adam Copeland being one, Samoa Joe being another. Orange Cassidy is one, and there's a couple more that I need to put in that group," Schiavone said. "That's not to slight anybody else, but those guys, you ask them to do something, you don't have to find them. [They are] just tremendous. I'm just so glad I was able to work with guys like that."

As Samoa Joe and Orange Cassidy remain active competitors for AEW, Copeland remains on the sidelines while he recovers from a fractured tibia. Copeland sustained his respective injury at the 2024 Double or Nothing pay-per-view, in which he successfully defended the TNT Championship against Malakai Black. Due to the severity of his injury, Copeland was later forced to relinquish the title, with a new champion now set to be crowned at Forbidden Door. There is no word on when Coplend is expected to return to action.

