Nick Aldis: WWE SmackDown Has 'Extra Security On Hand' After Wyatt Sicks Attack On Raw

"WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis is taking precautions after the carnage backstage following the Wyatt Sicks' debut on Monday at the end of "WWE Raw" that saw multiple stars and backstage officials laid out at the hands of the faction. Aldis announced a women's triple threat match for the show featuring Bianca Belair, Chelsea Green, and Michin, for one woman to earn a spot in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match in a video posted to WWE's X account. In the video, Aldis also told fans attending "SmackDown" at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois to be patient due to extra security at the venue.

Advertisement

"If you are coming to the Allstate tonight, please be patient with us," Aldis said. "We are sold out, we are very grateful to you for that, but we also have extra security on hand, given the events of Monday night. Very unfortunate situation. Not going to happen on my watch."

The official debut of Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, and Joe Gacy as the Wyatt Sicks following the main event of "Raw," where Jey Uso advanced in a Money in the Bank qualifier, saw multiple people injured backstage as well as in gorilla position, including the leader of the Alpha Academy, Chad Gable, who was featured in a prominent position on camera ahead of fans seeing Uncle Howdy once again. Gable was subsequently removed from a Money in the Bank qualifier match following the attack. Others were reportedly seen in the darkness and fog that enveloped gorilla, including Paul "Triple H" Levesque, "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce, William Regal, and WWE producers Shane Helms, and TJ Wilson. According to various reports, the Wyatt Sicks faction is not assigned to either the red or blue brand within WWE, so it is certainly possible they could appear on any episode of "SmackDown" moving forward.

Advertisement