AEW Star Thunder Rosa Reacts To Wyatt Sicks Debut On WWE Raw

Last week's "WWE Raw" featured the long-awaited debut of the Wyatt Sicks, and figures from around the wrestling world have been sharing their reactions to the angle since Monday. That includes AEW star and "Busted Open Radio" co-host Thunder Rosa, who praised the segment on a recent edition of the satellite radio show.

"Nikki Cross is back again ... [and] the mask is super scary," Rosa said. "I love the way that they presented the family — the feeling of being in a haunted house, in those three rooms that they had in there. It was just timed really, really well. People were just waiting for it, because they teased it so well."

Putting the debut at the end of "Raw" was the right move, according to Rosa, who feels the angle was executed "perfectly." As for what happens next, the former AEW Women's World Champion shared her desire for WWE to dig into who these characters really are.

"I want to see the motives," Rosa continued. "The question is also, when you have a scary character, how are you going to develop that into the ring? One of the issues we had before [with] Uncle Howdy was that match here in San Antonio during [the 2023] Royal Rumble. ... It just didn't click well, so I'm just trying to figure it out."

While the presentation was top-notch during the group's debut, Rosa reiterated the importance of ensuring the Wyatt Sicks works within the fictional reality of WWE. After making such a violent debut, the characters must be seen as more of a threat than a typical wrestler, but at the same time, the faction can't be invincible. It will undoubtedly be a difficult line to walk as WWE looks to pay tribute to the legacy of the late Bray Wyatt.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.