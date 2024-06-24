TNA's Joe Hendry Discusses Crazy Schedule Leading Up To WWE NXT Appearance

Having already topped Taylor Swift on the UK charts earlier this year, TNA's Joe Hendry reached another milestone last week when he appeared on "WWE NXT," taking part in a 25-man Battle Royal to determine the next challenge for the NXT Championship. As great as the moment was, however, it took a lot of travel for Hendry to get there and then get back to his native Scotland, where Hendry continues to reside.

Speaking with "Busted Open Radio" last Thursday, Hendry opened up about his crazy schedule leading into his "NXT" appearance, and how "Busted Open" co-host and TNA creative member Tommy Dreamer helped him during the latter stages of travel.

"I left on Sunday to go to LA to go and do Chris Van Vliet's show," Hendry said. "We had two flights booked, one of it was happening, one if it wasn't happening. And Chris had to take me to the airport, and he's like 'Where are you flying to?' And I'm like 'Just flying. Just flying.' Chris was very kind to do the interview earlier. I'm not sure he bought my excuses on why we had to move the interview to earlier.

"But yeah, I was in LA for a very short period of time. I flew to Orlando, got in, and it was the last available flight to get me there. Got to Atlanta at like midnight, got to Orlando at 2 a.m....then Tommy, I met you there, and you would think that someone would be nervous going into a situation like this. But there's no one I'd rather have had there than Tommy. And you think I'm going to say something wonderful about how great Tommy is, because he is, but after you've heard a couple of Tommy Dreamer road stories, you're ready for anything."

