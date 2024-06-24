TNA Star Joe Hendry May Be Teasing Appearance At Upcoming WWE NXT Premium Live Event

The WWE Universe has begun to believe in Joe Hendry, despite the former TNA Digital Media Champion's swift elimination from Tuesday's Number One Contender Battle Royal on "WWE NXT." Hendry has been the talk of the wrestling world and has fanned the flames many times, including a recent social media post.

"Swansea is beautiful today. It's an absolute Heatwave," Hendry wrote on X (formerly Twitter), likely a cheeky reference to the upcoming WWE NXT Heatwave event which will take place on July 7 in Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

Swansea is beautiful today. It's an absolute Heatwave! 🔥 👋 pic.twitter.com/PXVwOBrlTb — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) June 23, 2024

After Tuesday's elimination by fellow TNA talent Kazarian, Hendry has been apoplectic, dragging "NXT" executive producer Shawn Michaels into the situation. Hendry took part in the battle royal after a complicated mess of travel, which saw him take numerous planes in the days leading up to Tuesday's surprise. WWE officials are said to be very happy with the loud reaction Hendry received from the fans in the WWE Performance Center.

Hendry is just one of the current crop of TNA Wrestling talent who have crossed over into "WWE NXT." The two promotions have been working together for much of the spring and summer, as TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace challenged Roxanne Perez for the WWE NXT Women's Championship at Battleground, and then defended her Knockouts title against "NXT"'s Tatum Paxley at TNA Against All Odds. Grace had previously taken part in the Women's Royal Rumble in January. As mentioned, former TNA X Division Champion Kazarian also made an appearance last Tuesday, also getting a picture with Shawn Michaels backstage.