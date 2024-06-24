AEW's Jim Ross Suggests DSOTR Producers Tackle Notorious WWE Era

With the much talked about "Who Killed WCW?" docuseries set to wrap up its four week run on Vice TV this Tuesday, some are already wondering would could be the next wrestle topic that's tackled by "Dark Side of the Ring" and "Who Killed WCW?" producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener. If the duo are struggling for a new idea, they should look no further than AEW announcer, and frequent "DSOTR" contributor Jim Ross for a suggestion.

During the latest episode of "Grilling JR," Ross responded to host Conrad Thompson's question about which wrestling topic could be the next docuseries by throwing out one of the most popular eras in wrestling history, and one that went up head to head with WCW.

"Maybe the Attitude Era," Ross said. "The Attitude Era was the most successful point [or] period of time that I can think of off the top of my head regarding wrestling. All the stars that came out of that Attitude Era cocoon were impressive. The results spoke for themselves. It made millionaires out of wrestlers that just had hope. Then they had money, because the combination of all the elements fit.

"So I think the Attitude Era...and my point my be to you 'Why do you think that the Attitude Era faded away? Why would it fade away when it had that talent roster that we had, and how impressive they were in that world and that presentation and that feel?' So the Attitude Era might be something that somebody could go back and research and play with. But there are others. There's an endless trail of stories that could be featured if one wanted to pursue them."

