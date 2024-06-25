WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report: 6/21/24

Ever since WrestleMania 40 came to a close, and the NBA and NHL Playoffs began, "WWE SmackDown" has seen a bit of a dip in its ratings, culminating last week with the show dropping below 2 million viewers for the first time in eons. It only takes one show for things to turn around, however, and with CM Punk appearing on "SmackDown" this past Friday, it appeared WWE was poised for a strong recovery.

That was exactly the case. Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider report that "SmackDown" drew 2.336 million total viewers and 0.73 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Though total viewership was well up from the previous week, rising 19% from 1.959 million, 18-49 was through the roof, growing a robust 40% from 0.53. Both categories also saw increases against the four week average, with total viewership up 8% from 2.156, while 18-49 was up 28% from 0.58.

The numbers represented "SmackDown's" best rating in both categories since April 12, when the blue brand ran their first episode since WrestleMania 40. To make the rating even more impressive, "SmackDown" performed well going up against Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals that night, with the Edmonton Oilers victory over the Florida Panthers drawing 4.237 million and a massive 1.11 in 18-49.

While Punk's appearance on "SmackDown" was certainly a boon for the show, it was not an all around positive night for him in his hometown of Chicago, as Punk was laid out by rival Drew McIntyre in a bloody attack. McIntyre's assault was one of many violent moments on the show, which also saw the debut of former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu, who aligned with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline and laid out Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton.